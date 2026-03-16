CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,435,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,113,000 after acquiring an additional 112,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in CommVault Systems by 135.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,414,000 after purchasing an additional 452,422 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $585,014.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,919 shares in the company, valued at $31,861,527.32. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,396.24. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $991,812. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

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