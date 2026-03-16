Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,164 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.