Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Coffee had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter.

Coffee Stock Up 1.3%

JVA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 44,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.62.

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Coffee Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Coffee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coffee from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole‐bean and ground coffees, single‐serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private‐label solutions.

Further Reading

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