CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,137 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 12th total of 5,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CNFinance Price Performance

CNFinance stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 392.34 and a current ratio of 681.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

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Institutional Trading of CNFinance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of CNFinance worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNFinance

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is a China-based holding company specializing in internet-based financial services for consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its subsidiaries, CNFinance develops and operates an online marketplace that connects individual and corporate borrowers with institutional and private capital providers. The company’s platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application process, enabling efficient access to credit in a traditionally underserved segment of the Chinese financial market.

The company’s core offerings include unsecured consumer loans, SME working capital financing, supply chain financing solutions and wealth management products.

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