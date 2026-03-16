Clear Street Group Inc. Takes Position in 1RT Acquisition Corp. $ONCHU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCHU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1RT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $262,000.

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1RT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ONCHU opened at $10.30 on Monday. 1RT Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

About 1RT Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on December 13, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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