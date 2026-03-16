Clear Street Group Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation $BKHA

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of Black Hawk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKHA. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 358,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Down 0.3%

BKHA stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Black Hawk Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

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