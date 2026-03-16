Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,192 Cayson Acquisition Corp $CAPN

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cayson Acquisition by 10.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cayson Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cayson Acquisition Stock Performance

CAPN opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

About Cayson Acquisition

(Free Report)

Cayson Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands–incorporated blank check company formed in early 2021 to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in March 2021 and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CAPN. As a special purpose acquisition company, Cayson Acquisition currently holds its capital in a trust account pending the execution of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s management team is focused on identifying high-growth opportunities across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, consumer products and business services.

Further Reading

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