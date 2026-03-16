Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $682,000 Investment in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $560,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000.

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Oxley Bridge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBAWU opened at $10.29 on Monday. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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