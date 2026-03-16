Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,647,000 after buying an additional 930,293 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Unity Software by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unity Software by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $191,144.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 383,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,091.07. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 10,164 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $183,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 550,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,955.62. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,684 shares of company stock valued at $773,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:U opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

See Also

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