Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $879,000 in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBAV. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter worth about $28,818,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,254,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,200,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 469,678 shares during the period.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition V alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M3-Brigade Acquisition V

In other M3-Brigade Acquisition V news, major shareholder Fitzgerald & Co. Cantor purchased 3,529,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,114,074.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,779,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,542. This trade represents a 83.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBAV. Wall Street Zen raised M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Down 0.5%

MBAV stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

(Free Report)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3’s digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade’s deep experience in credit and asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.