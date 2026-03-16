Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $59.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYZ. Compass Point raised shares of Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Block from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $70,441.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 271,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,858.72. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,555 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $225,422.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 231,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,323.42. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,720. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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