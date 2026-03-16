Clear Street Group Inc. Buys New Position in A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. $ASPCU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in A SPAC III Acquisition by 960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter.

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A SPAC III Acquisition Price Performance

ASPCU opened at $10.45 on Monday. A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

A SPAC III Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASPCU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. The firm is structured as a blank check entity formed solely to effect a merger, business combination or other acquisition of one or more operating businesses.

Following its initial public offering, A SPAC III placed proceeds in a trust account and focuses on identifying and evaluating potential targets. The company maintains broad sector flexibility, with an emphasis on growth-oriented industries such as technology, healthcare and industrial services across North America and Europe.

As of now, A SPAC III Acquisition has not announced any definitive business combination agreements.

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