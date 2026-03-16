Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $6.58 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1%

DECK opened at $100.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.