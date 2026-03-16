Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.1%

IDA stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

More IDACORP News

Here are the key news stories impacting IDACORP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2027 and FY2028 EPS views (FY2027 to $6.96 from $6.95; FY2028 to $7.52), implying stronger medium‑term earnings growth that supports a higher valuation multiple. Zacks Revisions

Zacks raised FY2027 and FY2028 EPS views (FY2027 to $6.96 from $6.95; FY2028 to $7.52), implying stronger medium‑term earnings growth that supports a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Zacks boosted several later‑year quarter forecasts, including Q3 2026 to $2.56 (from $2.43), Q2 2027 to $2.14 (from $2.12), Q3 2027 to $2.55 (from $2.44) and Q4 2027 to $1.11 (from $1.03). These upward revisions support the stronger FY outlook and suggest improving fundamentals in mid‑2026–2027. Zacks Revisions

Zacks boosted several later‑year quarter forecasts, including Q3 2026 to $2.56 (from $2.43), Q2 2027 to $2.14 (from $2.12), Q3 2027 to $2.55 (from $2.44) and Q4 2027 to $1.11 (from $1.03). These upward revisions support the stronger FY outlook and suggest improving fundamentals in mid‑2026–2027. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term quarterly forecasts: Q1 2026 down to $1.15 (from $1.20), Q2 2026 down to $1.90 (from $1.93) and Q4 2026 down to $0.82 (from $0.87). These near‑term cuts could pressure short‑term results vs. prior expectations. Zacks Revisions

Zacks trimmed near‑term quarterly forecasts: Q1 2026 down to $1.15 (from $1.20), Q2 2026 down to $1.90 (from $1.93) and Q4 2026 down to $0.82 (from $0.87). These near‑term cuts could pressure short‑term results vs. prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q1 2027 to $1.17 from $1.36, a notable sequential cut that may raise questions about the timing of earnings recovery into 2027. Zacks Revisions

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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