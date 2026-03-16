Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 289,014 Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,283,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,832.50. This trade represents a 14.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 11,885 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $296,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,561.40. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,133 shares of company stock worth $1,442,313. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $644.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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