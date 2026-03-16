Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 9,298 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $41,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days: Will XOM, EOG & COP Gain?

Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. EOG Surpasses Profit Projections with Solid Output and Rising Gas Prices

Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Piper Sandler raises price target

Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. MarketBeat EOG overview

Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term downward revisions: Zacks recently cut several near‑term EPS forecasts and trimmed FY2026 estimates materially (e.g., to ~$7.56 from prior levels), and maintains a “Hold” stance — this raises the risk of earnings disappointment or lower near‑term guidance that could cap multiple expansion. Q3 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE EOG opened at $133.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

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About EOG Resources

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EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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