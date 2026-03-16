Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,459 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $48,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,729,000 after buying an additional 1,317,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $714,801,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,711,000 after acquiring an additional 597,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $153.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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