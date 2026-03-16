Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 28,696 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $43,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,423,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 567,017 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $14,254,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 114.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 310,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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