Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,268,830,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $782,677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $439.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.31 and a 200-day moving average of $599.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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