Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

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