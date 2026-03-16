Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 353.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 123.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $388,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,455,090.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 307,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,687.85. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,148 shares of company stock worth $9,320,540. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Evercore reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

CNO opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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