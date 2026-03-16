Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $391.20 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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