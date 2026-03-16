Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Palomar by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,099,368.80. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $100,255.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,846.08. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,999 shares of company stock worth $7,253,229. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 0.3%

Palomar stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.27. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.