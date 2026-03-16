Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 11,997 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $643,395.85. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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