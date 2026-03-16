Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Stock Price

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wealthfront from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Wealthfront in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wealthfront from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Wealthfront alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wealthfront

Wealthfront Stock Down 0.3%

Wealthfront stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Wealthfront has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $205,982,000. Dag Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Wealthfront during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,725,000. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,182,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,136,000.

About Wealthfront

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealthfront Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealthfront and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.