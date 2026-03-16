Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Raised by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,799 shares of company stock worth $5,815,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. President Capital lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title

Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title

Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title

Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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