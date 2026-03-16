Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $4.01 Million Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 62.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Price Performance
NYSE:RIO opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $101.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.
Rio Tinto Announces Dividend
More Rio Tinto News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership to supply low‑carbon aluminum for data centers with Prysmian/ELYSIS supports premium product positioning and decarbonization credentials, which can help demand and pricing for Rio’s higher‑margin low‑carbon aluminum. Rio Tinto, Prysmian partner on low-carbon aluminum solutions for data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Memorandum of Understanding with CATL on battery recycling and zero‑carbon mining advances Rio’s circular battery strategy and long‑term access to battery value chains — a strategic growth/ESG positive. Rio Tinto CATL Deal Highlights Push Into Circular Battery And Mining Model
- Positive Sentiment: Rio and Chinalco cleared a regulatory hurdle in a Brazil aluminum deal, reducing execution risk on that transaction and supporting Rio’s aluminum footprint. Rio Tinto, Chinalco clear hurdle in Brazil aluminum deal
- Positive Sentiment: Rio raised its Q2 Japan aluminum offer to the highest premium since 2015, signaling strong near‑term aluminum pricing and potential immediate revenue upside. Rio Tinto raises Q2 Japan aluminum offer to highest premium since 2015
- Neutral Sentiment: Australian suppliers secured $385m EFA support for the Rincón project — improves project finance optics but execution and timing remain uncertain. Australian suppliers tap Rio Tinto’s Rincón project with $385m EFA support
- Neutral Sentiment: Progress at the Smart Creek JV and other exploration advances keep optional upside from new discoveries, but these are longer‑dated and speculative for near‑term earnings. Domestic Metals Advances Rio Tinto JV Smart Creek Project, Eyes Major Discovery
- Negative Sentiment: Rio is slowing and delaying construction of its Quebec lithium processing plant as costs have surged — this raises capital intensity, delays expected lithium supply/revenue and increases short‑term execution risk. Rio Tinto slows pace of construction on Quebec lithium processing plant
- Negative Sentiment: A fatal contractor incident at the Kennecott (Bingham Canyon) copper mine prompted an operational suspension while investigations proceed — immediate production disruption, regulatory scrutiny and worker‑safety concerns are driving downside sentiment. Fatal incident at Rio Tinto Kennecott
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on RIO
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
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