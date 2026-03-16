Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $4.01 Million Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 62.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rio Tinto Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $101.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

More Rio Tinto News

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.54 per share. This represents a yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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