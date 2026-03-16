Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.37 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $463.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $557.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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