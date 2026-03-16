Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,201.92. This trade represents a 41.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $358.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.12 and a 200-day moving average of $309.07. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $195.72 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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