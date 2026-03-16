Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Blackstone Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:BX opened at $106.62 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

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Blackstone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

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