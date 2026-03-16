Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.15 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,377,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16,974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,870,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $674,693. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $159.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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