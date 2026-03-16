Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 173,281 Shares of TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 190.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,948,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,084,000 after buying an additional 3,948,451 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,633,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,395,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TransAlta by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

TransAlta Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE TAC opened at $12.45 on Monday. TransAlta Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $436.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.39 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -40.43%.

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

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