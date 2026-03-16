Ciena Corporation $CIEN Stock Position Cut by Foursixthree Capital LP

Foursixthree Capital LP cut its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,748 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up approximately 8.0% of Foursixthree Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foursixthree Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $1,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,420,000 after purchasing an additional 359,579 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $5,300,631.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 83,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total transaction of $19,170,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,641,134.40. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,131 shares of company stock valued at $34,898,686. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $337.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.30. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $365.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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