Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.00 and last traded at $134.00. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.

Christian Dior S.E. Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

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About Christian Dior S.E.

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Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women’s and men’s fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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