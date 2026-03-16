Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

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Chord Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.25. 326,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $127.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lara J. Kroll sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,960.86. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $205,962.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,699.68. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,927 shares of company stock worth $1,029,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,434,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,092,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1,576.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

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