Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

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Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ REFI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $15.67.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 65.01% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) is a publicly listed real estate finance company that specializes in originating and acquiring commercial real estate debt. Pursuant to its election to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT), REFI’s investment strategy focuses on floating-rate senior mortgage loans secured by income-producing properties across the United States. The company targets stabilized, performing assets in sectors such as multifamily, office, retail and industrial, aiming to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through current income.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, REFI completed its initial public offering in 2019.

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