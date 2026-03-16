Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,892 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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