Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $558.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $576.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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