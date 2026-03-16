Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $44,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 453.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

More General Dynamics News

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.59 (6% increase), payable May 8 to holders of record April 10 — supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.59 (6% increase), payable May 8 to holders of record April 10 — supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 fundamentals: full‑year revenue and backlog strength (record ~$118B backlog, broad-based Marine Systems and Aerospace growth) and FY‑2026 EPS guidance (16.100–16.200) provide visible forward earnings and backlog-driven revenue visibility, underpinning medium‑term upside. Article Title

Strong 2025 fundamentals: full‑year revenue and backlog strength (record ~$118B backlog, broad-based Marine Systems and Aerospace growth) and FY‑2026 EPS guidance (16.100–16.200) provide visible forward earnings and backlog-driven revenue visibility, underpinning medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. shipbuilding policy and MAP momentum (renewed federal focus and proposed FY2026 naval funding) lift demand prospects for GD’s Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat units — an important structural tailwind for orders and long‑cycle revenue. (Market commentary)

U.S. shipbuilding policy and MAP momentum (renewed federal focus and proposed FY2026 naval funding) lift demand prospects for GD’s Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat units — an important structural tailwind for orders and long‑cycle revenue. (Market commentary) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: recent analysis questions whether the current ~\$350s price fully reflects defense‑spending upside vs execution/valuation risk; one‑year performance has been strong, so some profit‑taking is expected. Article Title

Valuation discussion: recent analysis questions whether the current ~\$350s price fully reflects defense‑spending upside vs execution/valuation risk; one‑year performance has been strong, so some profit‑taking is expected. Neutral Sentiment: Technical backdrop: the stock is trading slightly below its 50‑day moving average but above the 200‑day — suggests short‑term consolidation within a longer‑term uptrend.

Technical backdrop: the stock is trading slightly below its 50‑day moving average but above the 200‑day — suggests short‑term consolidation within a longer‑term uptrend. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 32,918 shares (~$11.66M at ~$354.09); EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares; EVP Marguerite Gilliland sold 3,819 shares — sizable disclosed reductions that can pressure sentiment despite being taxable/liquidity-driven transactions. SEC/insider filings: Novakovic Trade Burns Trade Gilliland Trade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $393.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.26.

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General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1%

GD opened at $351.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.36 and a 200 day moving average of $343.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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