Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,888 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 147,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 159.3% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 283,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 201,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

CVX opened at $196.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.