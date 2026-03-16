Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,888 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 147,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 159.3% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 283,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 201,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chevron Stock Down 0.0%
CVX opened at $196.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.
Get Our Latest Report on Chevron
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Chevron News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil rally is lifting energy names like Chevron as investors position for tighter supply; this is a primary driver behind recent upside in CVX. Wall Street Roundup: War, Oil, Airlines, Energy, AI, Private Credit
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $242 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signaling notable analyst upside that can support further buying interest. Piper Sandler price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron expanded its U.S. deepwater exposure via recent Gulf of Mexico lease activity, reinforcing confidence in long-term upstream growth and reserves development. Chevron Expands Gulf of Mexico Presence With Latest Lease Sale
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow showed heavy call buying (111,021 calls), indicating speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its stakes in Angola Blocks 14/14K to Energean for about $260M — a small portfolio divestment that trims international exposure but provides cash for reallocation; impact is strategic rather than material to earnings. Energean to acquire Chevron’s stakes in offshore Angola blocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Worley won a FEED contract for Chevron’s Aphrodite gas field (Cyprus), confirming project progress; it’s a positive operational step but the contract award mainly benefits the supplier and signals Chevron advancing development plans. Worley secures contract from Chevron for Aphrodite gas field FEED
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is debating valuation as CVX approaches $200 after a ~30% run in 2026; some see upside if oil holds, others warn the rally could be stretched. Chevron Near $200 While Oil Tops $100: Does CVX Merit a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Chevron faces a DOJ settlement: a $1M penalty and retirement of $3.6M in invalid renewable fuel credits — reputational and compliance negative, though the financial hit is modest. Chevron Hit With $1 Million Penalty Over Invalid Clean Fuel Credits
- Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat and technical indicators note momentum warnings (MACD/RSI weakening) and the IEA’s coordinated reserve releases could cap oil — if oil eases, Chevron’s rally could reverse quickly. Chevron Hits New Highs Due to Oil’s Rally, But Is It Sustainable?
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
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