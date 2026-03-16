Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 87.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,392 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $218.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

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