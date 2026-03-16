Centiva Capital LP Takes $810,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,730,000 after buying an additional 372,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after buying an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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