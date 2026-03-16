Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,252,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $298.11 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.54 and a twelve month high of $312.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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