Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA Shares Purchased by Foresite Capital Management VI LLC

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises about 12.3% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,096,000 after buying an additional 5,808,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,052,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,805.25. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $3,150,761.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,731.25. This represents a 65.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 233,186 shares of company stock worth $6,082,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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