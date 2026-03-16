Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE Holdings Increased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

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Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:CVE opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.43. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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