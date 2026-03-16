Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,253 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 12th total of 9,397 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CELJF opened at $12.18 on Monday. Cellcom Israel has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

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Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

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