Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

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Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

NYSE IX opened at $29.90 on Monday. Orix Corp Ads has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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