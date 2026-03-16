Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation $WLFC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 32.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $631,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 184,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,314,722.04. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $165.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($1.86). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 15.38%.The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) is an independent global provider of aircraft engine leasing, trading and aftermarket services. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the United States, the company specializes in offering short- and long-term operating leases for jet engines and auxiliary power units. Through its broad engine portfolio, Willis Lease Finance supports a wide range of commercial aircraft across various operators, including major airlines, regional carriers and other leasing companies.

In addition to leasing solutions, Willis Lease Finance offers comprehensive engine trading and asset management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.