Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MRSH opened at $172.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.37 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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