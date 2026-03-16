Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys Shares of 121,800 BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BankUnited by 7,588.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4,293.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $52.11.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BankUnited from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.
View Our Latest Research Report on BKU
Insider Transactions at BankUnited
In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,765. This trade represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.
The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.
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